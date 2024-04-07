Walmart agrees to $45 million settlement for overcharging customers

In a class action lawsuit, Walmart, accused of overcharging customers for certain groceries bought from October 2018 to January of this year, agreed to a $45 million settlement.

April 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live