Transcript for Walmart to end sales of ammunition for handguns, assault rifles

tonight, the major move now by Walmart. The nation's largest retailer tonight announcing it will no longer sell ammunition for handguns and assault rifles and it will ask customers now not to openly carry firearms into its stores. All of this comes one month to the day after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso. ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman from Texas tonight. Get down, get down. Reporter: Tonight, following a month of mass shootings, the stunning announcement from Walmart's Coe to employees to, quote end "Make the country safer," by ending sales of all handgun ammunition and ammunition used in assault-style rifles. The retail goliath sells one in every five bullets in the U.S. The NRA tonight calling the move "Shameful," but others applauding it. I think they've been looking at additional solutions and I think the steps they're taking really show the need for corporate America to step up and make a difference. Reporter: Walmart, which stopped selling military-style weapons in 2015, saying it will cease all handgun sales in Alaska, the last place in America it sold them. The chain says it will still carry hunting rifles and shotguns, but the retailer is also asking people in open carry states not to openly carry guns into stores, following the mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and just this weekend in Odessa, Texas. It's okay. It's going to be okay. Reporter: The gunman in that rampage who murdered seven and wounded 25 was federally prohibited from possessing a weapon due to mental illness. But ABC news has learned exclusively he evaded that ban by purchasing his ar-style rifle in a private sale. All right, so, let's get to Matt Gutman in Odessa, Texas. Matt, you reported there, the gunman failed a background check before, but he did get this through a private sale, as you just mentioned, and there's no background check required in that private sale. Reporter: That's right, background checks are not mandatory in private sales nor are sellers required to ask of buyers anything about their mental health or criminal history. Now, a bill in the house that would have closed that loophole with background checks passed the house but it has been sitting on senator majority leader Mitch Mcconnell's desk since February. David? All right, Matt Gutman live in Texas. Matt, thank you. .

