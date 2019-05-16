Walmart raising prices

More
America's largest retailer is blaming the trade war with China; about one-third of Walmart items come from overseas.
0:10 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Walmart raising prices
Tonight your money Wal-Mart says it is raising some prices blaming the trade war with China the company says increased tariffs. Will lead to increased prices Wal-Mart did not say which items will go up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"America's largest retailer is blaming the trade war with China; about one-third of Walmart items come from overseas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63090235","title":"Walmart raising prices","url":"/WNT/video/walmart-raising-prices-63090235"}