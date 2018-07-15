A new warning for people looking online for jobs to beware of scammers

The Better Business Bureau says these scams are widespread and have tricked nearly 4,000 people in just the last year.
1:35 | 07/15/18

Transcript for A new warning for people looking online for jobs to beware of scammers

