Transcript for A new warning about social media identity thieves

Back now with a little girl whose story of inspiration ended up with her family hacked and harassed. Social media thieves cashing in on her identity. The warning for other families tonight. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, the family of this 5-year-old girl, sharing a warning about social media identity thieves. She was born premature, diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Her first steps airing here on "World news tonight." I'm walking! Yes! Reporter: But now, her family says they're in an almost daily battle against scammers, using photos and videos from her Instagram page, creating new, fictitious accounts. They're tie trying to scam people saying this is their daughter, she's ill, and they need to money for treatment. Reporter: She says she filed a police report and notified Instagram multiple times. Instagram says they disabled a number of accounts, and blocked them from creating new Instagram continues. For weeks, with each deactivated account, a new one would pop up. One threatening to only stop creating new accounts using Maya's likeness if she paid $30,000. Instagram and Facebook have been a wonderful platform for us to share our story. I would hate to see it ruined by not being taken care of in a way that's appropriate. Reporter: Instagram encourages users to report fake accounts. But they say the best way to secure your account is to make your account private.

