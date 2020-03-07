Transcript for Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of mascot

The Washington Redskins will conduct a quote thorough review of the team's mascot. The team said there formalizing talks they've had with the NFL in the wake of tore Ford's debt and nationwide protest for racial justice. They've also faced corporate pressure to change the name including from Nike and FedEx which owns the naming rights to the team's stadium. Team owner Dan Dan Snyder has previously said the team would never change its name. Claiming it actually honored native Americans and FL commissioner Roger Goodell called the review an important step.

