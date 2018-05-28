Water-main break causes enormous fountain of water in LA

Fire officials said the geyser was caused by traffic accident; no injuries were reported.
0:16 | 05/28/18

Transcript for Water-main break causes enormous fountain of water in LA
In California a huge plume of water in northern Los Angeles take a look at this fire officials say a traffic accident triggered that geyser. You see an overturned car there that water main break gushing no injuries reported officials on the scene trying to get that enormous found. Under control.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

