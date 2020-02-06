Weather system gains strength off coast of Mexico

Tropical storm Cristobal is expected to slowly move into the Gulf of Mexico as more severe weather poses a threat from Wyoming through Detroit.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weather system gains strength off coast of Mexico
There is a tropical system gaining strength off the coast of Mexico tonight tropical storm crystal ball is expected to slowly move toward the Gulf Coast it's still early but we could see the effects of this. By this weekend.

