Transcript for Wedding celebration shattered after suicide attack

Next to the wedding celebration shattered by a suicide attack in kabul. More than 60 killed, hundreds more wounded. With ISIS claiming responsibility. President trump responding late today. Here's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, that most universal, joyful celebration of love turning into tragedy. A wedding in kabul followed by funerals. After a suicide bomber surrounded by families with their children detonated his explosives by the stage. More than 60 lives lost in that moment and nearly 200 injured. The groom devastated. "I've lost hope. I lost my brother, my friends who came to join my wedding party," he said. ISIS claiming responsibility for the attack that came just a day after president trump hosted a meeting in bedminster with his Afghan envoy and top cabinet officials on the current negotiations with the Taliban. We're there for one reason. We don't want that to be a laboratory. Okay? Can't be a laboratory for terror. Reporter: President trump has been pushing to significantly draw down troop levels. But as this weekend proves, a deal with the Taliban may not necessarily bring peace to Afghanistan. As ISIS' footholds in Iraq and Syria are all but wiped out, thousands of battle-hardened terrorists have been regrouping in Afghanistan. Whit? Julia, thank you.

