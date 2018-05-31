Transcript for WH calls late night comedian's Ivanka Trump comment 'vile and vicious'

Late night comedian Samantha bee who is now apologizing tonight after using vulgar words to describe a block of trump. It comes just days after Roseanne's racist tweet her show canceled. And all of it likely leaving many of you at home to wonder what happened to civility in America here's ABC's Mac up. We think comedians Samantha bee under fire tonight over what she said when her weekly TBA show called. Full frontal you know it vodka that's beautiful photo viewing your child but. Let me just say one mother to another addressing bug controlled directly hammering her for her. Fathers tightening immigration policy and then Golota Cawley bunker a slower so crude. We can't repeat white house Press Secretary senator Sanders calling the language Bible and vicious. And called for peace network to take action. What followed was the full frontal apology from B. Tweeted I would like to sincerely apologize to a bunker trump and to my viewers pre using an expletive on my shoe to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. A cross the line. And I deeply regretted this latest attack on civility follows. Multiple tweets by Roseanne Barr over the past couple of days comparing a former President Obama advisor. Characters from the planet of the apes ABC fire crews sanding canceled her show. Within our ports. And for the first time her long time costar John Goodman opening up saying I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble. The TBS has weighed in calling the comments vile and also adding those words should not have been aired it was our mistake to. And we regret it but the fallout has already begun to major advertisers already saying they are pulling their ads. For now as for being her fate on the show. At this point David remains unclear match government witness again tonight thanks Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.