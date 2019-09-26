Transcript for Whistleblower complaint bombshell

And we begin with the whistle-blower's complaint at the center of the storm in Washington, the center of this new impeachment inquiry involving president trump. That complaint now made public tonight, and what it alleges, saying some white house officials tried to cover up the call with the president of Ukraine, trying to conceal the transcript of the call on a separate, highly secure computer system. And today, the acting director of national intelligence was in the hot seat, asked why he held onto that complaint for so long. Why he went to the white house before congress. He defended his decision today, but he also acknowledged something else. He said the whistle-blower did the right thing. And he acknowledged that when he learned of that phone call between president trump and the new president of Ukraine, he knew this would escalate. So, was there a coverup in the white house? And what president trump said just cede, a recording now emerging of a closed door meeting earlier today, comparing some in the white house and that whistle-blower to spies. ABC's Mary Bruce leads us off from the hill tonight. Reporter: Today on capitol hill, the acting director of national intelligence grilled. He was the one who kept the whistle-blower's report under wraps for weeks, going first to the white house instead of congress. Today, he defended that decision. But when pressed, he also defended the whistle-blower. I think the whistle-blower did the right thing. I think he followed the law every step of the way. You don't have any reason to accuse them of disloyalty to our country or suggestion they're beholden to some other country? Sir, absolutely not. Reporter: The whistle-blower claims "Multiple U.S. Government officials" informed him that "The president of the united States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. Election." The whistle-blower goes on to describe the president's phone call with the Ukrainian president, volodymyr zelensky. Just yesterday, the white house released the transcript of that call and it showed president trump asked the Ukrainian president "To do us a favor" and later urged him to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. Pressed today, the acting dni director acknowledged the whistle-blower's account did, in fact, match that transcript. Would you say that the whistle-blower's complaint is remarkably consistent with the transcript that was released? I would say that the whistle-blower's complaint is in alignment with what was released yesterday by the president. Reporter: The whistle-blower goes on to say that some white house officials were "Deeply disturbed" by the phone call and the likelihood "That they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain." And the whistle-blower alleges senior white house officials tried to cover it up. He writes that "Seen gror white house officials had intervened to lock down all records of the phone call, especially the word for word transcript." Adding officials said, "They were directed by white house lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored" and put it "Into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information." The whistle-blower says one official characterized this as "An abuse of the system." And that other trump transcripts had been hidden before. The whistle-blower's complaint was submitted to the intelligence community's inspector general, who then determined it was credible and of urgent concern. But the acting director refused to forward the complaint to congress, instead acknowledging today, he called the white house first, even though the complaint was about the president. You went to the white house first. So, you went to the subject of the complaint for advice first about whether you should provide the complaint to congress? There were issues within this. A couple of things. One, it did appear that it has executive privilege. If it does have executive privilege, it is the white house that determines that. I cannot determine that as the director of national intelligence. But in this case, the white house, the president, is the subject of the complaint. Reporter: But many Republicans were not having it. I want to congratulate the Democrats on the rollout of their latest information warfare operation against the president. Reporter: But while blasting the Democrats, there was little defense of how the president handled that that call. One republic with this stark message. Concerning that conversation, I want to say to the president, this is not okay. That conversation is not okay. And I think it's disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript. Reporter: And he's not alone. A growing number of Republicans voicing concerns. After first reading the complaint, Republican senator Ben sasse with a warning for his own party. Republicans ought not to be rushing to circle the wagons and say there's no "There-there" when there's obviously lots that's very troubling there. So, let's get to Mary Bruce, live up on the hill where she has been all day. And Mary, the acting director of national intelligence was asked if he discussed the whistle-blower's complaint with the president and he also acknowledged today he doesn't even know who the whistle-blower is? Reporter: David, even he says he does not know who this whistle-blower is. And when pressed repletedly, he refused to say if he discussed this matter at all with the president, saying those conversations with privileged. But David, tonight, members of congress say they expect to speak with that whistle-blower sometime soon. David? Mary Bruce leading us off tonight, thank you.

