Transcript for White House says it won't cooperate with impeachment inquiry

And we begin with that breaking headline. The white house just a short time ago raising the stakes in the impeachment inquiry, sending a letter to speaker Pelosi. Tonight, the white house declaring it will not cooperate with the impeachment investigation, and they claim why. And all this comes on the same day the administration suddenly blocked a key witness from testifying. The U.S. Ambassador to the European union, who had been working behind the scenes on Ukraine. And take a look at this tonight. The new poming on all of this. 58% of Americans now support opening the impeachment inquiry. But what was this late move by the white house today, this letter just a short time ago? ABC's Mary Bruce leads us off from the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the white house declaring they will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, writing in a letter to house speaker Nancy Pelosi that the investigation is "Dangerous, illegitimate and a violation of fundamental fairness." It comes just hours after the state department blocked a key witness from testifying just minutes before he was scheduled to appear. U.S. Ambassador to the eu, Gordon sondland, a no-show. The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction. Reporter: On Twitter, the president insisted he would love to send ambassador sondland to testify, but "Unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court." Trump's top defenders quick to echo his words. What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court, and chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious captain kangaroo. Reporter: Text messages turned over to house investigators show ambassador sondland worked behind the scenes to facilitate the president's push to get Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival, Joe Biden. When trump withheld $400 million in military aid, America's top diplomat in Ukraine told sondland, "It's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." But sondland stood up for trump, responding, "The president has been crystal clear -- no quid pro quos of any kind" but then added, "I suggest we stop the back and forth by text." In a statement, sondland's lawyer said he is "Profoundly disappointed that he will not be able to testify today." Noting the ambassador had agreed to appear voluntarily, and had already traveled from Brussels to Washington. Mr. Secretary, why did you instruct ambassador sondland not to testify? Thanks a lot, good morning. Reporter: Democrats accuse the state department of stonewalling. If there is no wrongdoing here, isn't that all the more reason why he should be allowed to come up and testify? Just answer all of your questions? Yeah, there is no wrongdoing. The two guys on the call, no quid pro quo whatsoever. Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. And as you reported there, the white house late today declaring they will not cooperate with this impeachment inquiry, so, where do house Democrats go from Reporter: Well, David, just moments ago, Democrats issued a subpoena more ambassador they have to make a decision, do they fight this in the courts or go straight to impeachment? Democrats want to move quickly here. Some feel they already have sufrt evidence. And Democrats have made it very clear, they feel the president is obstructing and that could be another article of impeachment. David? Mary Bruce leading us off again tonight. Mary, thank you. And there is one more note

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.