Transcript for The White house doubles down on China accusations

The trump administration doubling down tonight, blaming China for unleashing the coronavirus pandemic. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo saying U.S. Intel shows the virus was not manmade or genetically modified, but he says there is also enormous evidence it originated in a lab in Wuhan. China now accusing the U.S. Of bullying. Here's ABC's Andrew dymburt. Reporter: Tonight, top trump officials putting the blame squarely on a Chinese lab for spreading covid-19. There is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan. Reporter: This after trump made a similar claim, without offering any evidence. We're looking at exactly where it came from, who it came from, how it happened. Separately and also scientifically, so we're going to be able to find it. Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan institute of virology was the origin of this virus? Yes, I have. Yes, I have. Reporter: A U.S. Intelligence community assessment says the virus was not made intentionally in a lab, but are continuing to investigate whether it was the "Result of an accident," which Pompeo bolstered. I've seen what the intelligence community has said. I have no reason to believe that they've got it wrong. Reporter: This comes on the heels of a scathing homeland security report obtained by ABC news accusing China of a coverup, saying China misled the world about the potential for a pandemic while stockpiling face masks and other supplies for itself. Chinese officials are cat gofficly denying any reports they covered up details about the outbreak, saying they, like the rest of the world, are a victim of the pandemic, not an accomplice. Meanwhile, president trump has been ramping up his criteria similar of China over their response to the virus. Tom? Andrew dymburt for us tonight. Andrew filing his first story for "World news." Andrew, welcome.

