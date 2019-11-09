Transcript for White House moves to ban certain e-cigarettes

We reported last night here on yet another death, possibly linked to vaping. This time, the patient in his 50s. And here in the Houston area, that student collapsing. He was rushed to the hospital. He's okay now. Tonight, the president and the first lady and the plan to ban flavored e-cigarettes. All of this comes as authorities in Wisconsin shut down a massive operation making counterfeit vaping cartridges. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: With the first lady at his side, the president shared a personal reason for tonight's move to ban certain e-cigarettes, saying that they pose a risk to children the same age as their son. We can't allow people to get sick and we can't have our youth be so affected. And I'm hearing it, and that's how the first lady got involved. Reporter: The federal government says it is now finalizing plans to remove e-cigarette products from the market that have fruit and candy flavors popular with teenagers. Only tobacco-flavored products will be allowed. Their data shows that more than a quarter of high school students are current e-cigarette users and the "Overwhelming majority" use "Fruit and menthol or mint flavors." While the present's announcement focused on tobacco, police in the Milwaukee suburbs announced at a press conference the arrest of these two brothers, accused of filling tens of thousands of counterfeit e-cigarette cartridges inside a rented condo, using mason jars filled with thc oil. It's not candy. Reporter: Police say this was some of the packaging. Sour patch and true flavors. This is packaging that I've seen in stores and other stories across the nation. Reporter: It's still not clear exactly what is getting users sick. Dylan Nelson barely survived. I didn't think he was going to come out of it. I thought that I was seeing my son the last time. Reporter: The American vaping association is responding to all of this, saying that a flavor ban does nothing to stop drug dealers from selling contaminated cartridges. Steve osunsami with us Steve, thank you.

