Transcript for White House: Trump will hold second summit with North Korea

Korea's chief negotiator today and the white house announcing president trump and Kim Jong-un will hold a second summit next month. ABC's Martha Raddatz with us live tonight. Martha, we travelled to the last summit. It appears the second summit is on tonight even though people say little has changed. The administration says flatly that North Korea has taken no significant steps to get rid of nuclear weapons in the seven months since the Singapore summit. The north Koreans are wanting sanctions eased. This summit scheduled for the end of February could be more important than the first which of course was significant because it was the first time the leaders had met. This could be where the real work gets done, David, or the agreement falls apart. Martha Raddatz, thank you. Overseas we're learning more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.