White House: Trump will hold second summit with North Korea

More
The summit with Kim Jong Un appears to be going forward in February even though little has changed regarding denuclearization.
1:01 | 01/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House: Trump will hold second summit with North Korea
Korea's chief negotiator today and the white house announcing president trump and Kim Jong-un will hold a second summit next month. ABC's Martha Raddatz with us live tonight. Martha, we travelled to the last summit. It appears the second summit is on tonight even though people say little has changed. The administration says flatly that North Korea has taken no significant steps to get rid of nuclear weapons in the seven months since the Singapore summit. The north Koreans are wanting sanctions eased. This summit scheduled for the end of February could be more important than the first which of course was significant because it was the first time the leaders had met. This could be where the real work gets done, David, or the agreement falls apart. Martha Raddatz, thank you. Overseas we're learning more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60480761,"title":"White House: Trump will hold second summit with North Korea","duration":"1:01","description":"The summit with Kim Jong Un appears to be going forward in February even though little has changed regarding denuclearization.","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-trump-hold-summit-north-korea-60480761","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.