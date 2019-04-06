Transcript for Is white meat really better for your heart health than red meat?

Eddie's white meat really better for your health that red meat understudy tonight the American journal of clinical nutrition finding a diet including white meat like chicken or Turkey. Had roughly the same effect on LDL that's your bad cholesterol as a dye pack with red meats like beef though they say there are other reasons to avoid red be the best option they say. Plant based protein it's.

