Transcript for White officer who killed black woman inside her house resigns

Monday evening, and the growing outrage in Texas tonight. A woman killed by police in her own home. Body cam video spokes an officer outside the house. He responded to a call from a worried neighbor as a door ajar. The officer then firing through a window of the house. The officer resigning today. The family accusing him of murder. And ABC's Marcus Moore talked with the family. Reporter: Tonight, authorities say the officer at the center of this fatal weekend encounter, where an innocent woman was killed inside her own home -- Put your hands up, show me your hands! Reporter: -- Is not cooperating with their investigation. The ft. Worth police chief saying, after reviewing the video, he would have fired officer Aaron Dean, but he quit Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies, including our use of force policy. Reporter: Family members say 28-year-old atatiana Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday morning and had left her front door open to capture some of the breeze. That open door getting the attention of a neighbor, who called the department's non-emergency line. The front door has been open since 10:00 and I haven't seen anybody moving around. Reporter: Police parking around the corner to do a in the video, you can see officer Dean walking around the back of the home and that he never identified himself as an officer. Put your hands up. Show me your hands! Reporter: Within seconds, Dean firing that deadly single shot through the window, killing Jefferson in front of her nephew. The shooting comes less than two weeks after amber guyger, a former officer from the nearby Dallas police department, was found guilty for killing botham Jean inside his home. I thought it was apartment. I thought it was my apartment. No justice, no peace! Reporter: With anger growing in the community, ft. Worth city leaders announcing an investigation, but also apologizing for leaking that Jefferson had a weapon in her home, now calling that detail irrelevant. Tonight, Jefferson's family demanding criminal charges. The fact that she got shot for looking through her own window, it's amazing to me they could even try to justify it. It angers me that my sister's not here. She won't even get to see 30. And Marcus Moore with us live tonight. And I know city leaders are pledging to have an outside agency review policies now. And the chief saying charges could be filed against that officer who has now resigned? Reporter: David, that is what the chief indicated this afternoon. And Dean had been with the ft. Worth police department since April of 2018 and the chief also revealed that they have turned this case over to the FBI, they have submitted paperwork for them to review for possible civil rights violations. David? Marcus, thank you. And next this evening, the

