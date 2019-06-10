Transcript for Wife of US diplomat in the UK flees the country

We head overseas to some outrage in the uk. A 19-year-old man killed in a car accident. His motorcycle colliding with another car. The driver of that car, the wife of a U.S. Diplomat. And she's apparently fled the country. The parents of the 19-year-old are calling for justice. But the American woman is claiming diplomatic immunity. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Tonight, outrage mounting in England after an American diplomat's wife left the country after becoming a suspect in a deadly car crash. We're just utterly broken inside and out. Everything hurts day and night. Reporter: The parents of 19-year-olharry Dunn demanding justice after that woman allegedly struck their son's motorcycle in August. The suspect left the country, now claiming diplomatic immunity. I can't believe she's living with herself doing this. How can you just be like that, just get on a plane and go. Reporter: The 42-year-old unnamed suspect was allegedly driving out of an American air force base on the wrong side of the road. Police saying the woman initially cooperated, telling them she had no plans to leave the uk. The American embassy in London expressing their deepest sympathies and offer condolences to the family, saying cases like this are considered carefully but immunity is rarely waived. Reporter: Tonight, the foreign secretary urging the U.S. Embassy to reconsider. Tonight, that family imploring the American suspect to come back, and issuing a direct appeal to president trump to rescind her immunity. Tom? Jennifer, thank you. Now to the race for 2020.

