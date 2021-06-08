Transcript for Wildfire becomes 3rd largest in California history

Now to the wildfire emergency. California's Dixie fire exploding again overnight. Now the third largest wildfire in state history. At least one firefighter injured, several people unaccounted for. A new fallout from the extreme heat and drought. Lake oroville's water level so low, a major hydroelectric plant shut down. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, fire crews are in hand-to-hand combat against wildfires showing no sign of letting up. The Dixie fire now bigger than Houston. Overnight, the small community of canyondam suffering devastating damage. Firefighters racing to save what they can from this burning garage in nearby lake almanor west, using a bulldozer to try to contain the flames and keep them from spreading to homes nearby. Officials say the fire has destroyed well over 100 homes. And after leveling the historic town of Greenville, our zohreen shah is on main street. Reporter: If families losesing their homes and some downtown businesses, some standing for over 100 years, now gone too. Reporter: Overnight officials reporting several people missing. To the south, the river fire, now 2,600 acres. At least two residents and one firefighter injured. Getting closer. Reporter: Frank Robinson shot this video just before evacuating from his home. He returned to find his worst fears came true. Well, it's completely gone. And all our neighbors, great neighbors, they're leveled. Reporter: The historic fire season in the west, driven by a megadrought that's beginning to affect infrastructure. Lake oroville is now at less than 25% capacity. Officials were forced to shut down the Hyatt hydroelectric power plant there for the first time ever due to the lack of water. Tonight with smoke smothering this area, California's already seeing 150% increase in acres burned this year compared to 2020. That was a historic fire season, and keep in mind we're only in August. Still so early. Will, thank you.

