Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations in Florida

More
Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and the sky as nearly 8,000 acres have already burned in the southwest part of the state.
0:17 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and the sky as nearly 8,000 acres have already burned in the southwest part of the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70690879","title":"Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations in Florida","url":"/WNT/video/wildfire-forces-mandatory-evacuations-florida-70690879"}