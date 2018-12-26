Transcript for Winter storm brings snow to the northern Plains

We turn now to the winter storm warnings from Minnesota to New Mexico, as millions head home on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The nightmare on one of California's busiest highways, out of control cars flying across sheets of ice and snow on that slippery freeway pavement. Plus, snow falling heavy on the plains. That system barrelling east. Even a tornado watch tonight in Texas. It's a lot for travelers in the air and on the roads to watch out for. ABC's Marcus Moore reporting from love field in Dallas. Reporter: Tonight, that powerful winter storm dumping up to a foot of snow to the northern plains, and leaving wreckage in its wake. Along interstate 90 in south Dakota, first responders using a ladder to rescue this motorist. More than 100 million of us traveling this season, and 25 states, half the country, are on alert as the storm marches east. This video taken just before interstate 25 shut down in the New Mexico mountains south of Santa fe. And there is misery at some of the nation's busiest airports, with cancellations and delays starting to build. With nearly 3 million traveling by air today. The storm's brought two feet of snow to the mountains above Sacramento over the holiday. As you can see, it's snowing right now. A lot of cars are pulled over on the side of the way to put chains on their vehicles. Reporter: And in San Bernardino. Icy conditions causing a multi car crash. This driver recording the scene, trying to warn others. Oh, the guy just hit the truck. Reporter: At least ten people were hurt. Okay, Marcus joins us now live from love field in Dallas. And Marcus, lightning stopping flights there for a time. And now a tornado watch? Reporter: Tom, a lot happening here tonight. There were ground stops at both major airports in this area, because of the lightning. And as this line of storms moves to the east, the biggest danger tonight will be torrential rain, high winds and that tornado threat. Tom? Marcus Moore for us tonight. Marcus, thank you. We go now to ABC's rob Marciano, who has the latest on all of this. Half the country, rob, under weather alerts tonight. Reporter: Yeah, Tom, that's right. Marcus is right about the winds. Very dynamic storm. We've had winds measured to 71 miles per hour. Let's look at the radar. There's the tornado watch. Up until 10:00. May be extended east, as the storms cross the I-35 corridor. Some of those are very strong. And the winds are ripping north of this thick with blizzard warnings up for the dakotas. Severe weather tomorrow from Houston, Little Rock and Memphis. Drive east, tapping moisture from the gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain, as well. Flood watches far north as Virginia, and the rain gets to the northeast here on Friday, some of the rain in the south, two to four inches. Up to a foot of snow in the northern plains. Tom? Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.