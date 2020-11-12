Winter storm forming in the West

Heavy snow and rain will move from Denver to Chicago and Detroit through the weekend. Colorado and New Mexico face up to 12 inches of snow.
0:09 | 12/11/20

Transcript for Winter storm forming in the West

