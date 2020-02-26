Winter storm gains strength in heartland

More
As the storm moved toward the Northeast, 16 states were on alert as parts of Colorado were battered by blinding snow.
1:02 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storm gains strength in heartland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"As the storm moved toward the Northeast, 16 states were on alert as parts of Colorado were battered by blinding snow.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69212969","title":"Winter storm gains strength in heartland","url":"/WNT/video/winter-storm-gains-strength-heartland-69212969"}