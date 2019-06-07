Transcript for Wisconsin flash mob robbery caught on camera

Time for our index and the robbery in southern Wisconsin. Caught on camera. Several men walking into the northface store taking off with $30,000 worth of goods. In just 30 seconds. The ten suspects are still at large. Starbucks apologizing for what happened inside their Tempe, Arizona station. Six police officers standing together enjoying coffee when a barista asked them to leave because their presence made a customer feel unsafe. The officers' association calling that treatment offensive and disheartening. Starbucks now apologizing for any misunderstanding and say they want to meet and make things right. A major update in the hunt for two gun men in San Bruno, California. Opening fire this week in a crowded shopping mall. Tonight police announcing they've identified their suspects and are making two one of the gunmen, Deandre lejon Gantt, is still on the run. The consumer alert tonight. Eye drops and ointment sold at Walmart and Walgreens now being recalled. 23 products in 153 stores being pulled off the shelves. The pharmaceutical company saying they've seen no reported problems yet and are doing the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.