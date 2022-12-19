Woman arrested for burglarizing Robert De Niro's home

A woman allegedly broke into actor Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse and began snatching up Christmas presents from under his tree, according to police.

December 19, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live