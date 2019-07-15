-
Now Playing: Vatican missing teenager mystery
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein is 'a scary person to have walking the streets': Accuser
-
Now Playing: Woman who disappeared with dog while camping found alive
-
Now Playing: Trump denies tweets that ignited firestorm were racist
-
Now Playing: Hurricane that hit Louisiana dumping rain on parts of the US
-
Now Playing: Remembering the day US astronauts landed on the moon
-
Now Playing: Minority congresswomen respond to President Trump's tweets
-
Now Playing: Burger King customer tells employee to 'go back to Mexico': Video
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old dies after falling into grease trap
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville car rammer gets sentenced to life plus 419 years
-
Now Playing: Dozens of immigration, labor groups lead Prime Day protest
-
Now Playing: Rescuers save bleeding puppy buried alive on Hawaiian beach
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Tom Steyer on the campaign trail
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old girl killed in Milwaukee road-rage shooting
-
Now Playing: Alleged victims confront Jeffrey Epstein in court
-
Now Playing: Security guard pleads not guilty after pulling gun on deputy
-
Now Playing: New York facing 'Russian roulette' with future power outages, governor says
-
Now Playing: Great white shark tussles with boat
-
Now Playing: Were ICE raids more threat than action?