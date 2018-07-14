Transcript for A woman who went missing while driving from Portland to Southern California was found

Back now with an incredible story of survival. A woman mig for dayshe her R plunged F cliff, now found alive. Here's ABC's janai Norman. Reporr: Nearly 200 feet down tstin sur, califnia, is th wrecked jeep of 23-year-old Angela hernafound alive nearly seven days afsh nished. Hi, everybody. We just founrd that my sister was found. I'm so happy, I'm so H. Eporter: Oials say Hernandez was driving from portlao visit hesister in south california.leaving la thursday,pping in half moon Bo sleep in this safeway parking lot. She texted her sister Friday morning saying Sas about to T driving. But after text went unanswered her familyorted her ssing. Authoritietracked her route. Angela's jeep captured last Friday morning on a gas station surveillan camera. Multiple she's departments scoured the area, including the ndof California highway 1. But itas two peoe on a hike that found the lost woman and reported to police a grateful family, happy to be reuned. Thank you tnterey couy you guys did everything. Repter: Tom, officials say she used tadiator hose from her car to get water from a nearby strea stay hydred. That's how she managed to survive being stranded on the side of a cliff for seven days. Tot, she's sll recoverg inhe hospital.tom. Simply incredible she was

