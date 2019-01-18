Transcript for Woman pulled from fiery wreck after getting hit during police chase

The police chase, the suspect blind siding the driver. The rush to save her. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Heart-pounding moments as a suspect leads police on a high speed chase in Haltom city, Texas. The driver crashing into a pickup, igniting a fireball. We've got a dodge fully engulfed in flames. Reporter: Police racing to save the innocent driver trapped inside. One officer frantically trying to break the window of the burning truck. Hey! Can you hear me? This person's still moaning. Are you in there? Reporter: They finally break the glass. Get her, get her, get her. Come on, come through. Reporter: Managing to pull the panicked driver out through the window just in time. You're gonna burn up! Reporter: The suspected drunk driver who hit that truck taken into custody. David, that woman was hospitalized with internal injuries. As for their daring rescue, the police department says simply "That's what we do." Erielle reshef thank you.

