Woman suffers injuries to face and head in parasail accident

More
Her family struggled to raise money to fly her home for surgery but lawmakers stepped in to help.
0:18 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman suffers injuries to face and head in parasail accident
The vacation nightmare in Mexico Katie Malone of San Diego badly injured during a carousel ride the boat capsized. The parachute lines snap she suffered serious injuries falling to the ground her family struggling to raise money to wire home for emergency surgery. California lawmakers tonight making arrangements she is due back in San Diego this evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56184939,"title":"Woman suffers injuries to face and head in parasail accident","duration":"0:18","description":"Her family struggled to raise money to fly her home for surgery but lawmakers stepped in to help. ","url":"/WNT/video/woman-suffers-injuries-face-head-parasail-accident-56184939","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.