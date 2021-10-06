Transcript for Woman, toddler shot dead at Florida grocery store

and to the chilling scene inside a grocery store in palm beach county, Florida. Authorities say a gunman opening fire, a toddler among the victims. Witnesses heard gunshots and began running. And here's ABC's Victor Oquendo tonight from Florida. Reporter: Tonight, authorities are investigating why a gunman opened fire inside a Florida grocery store, allegedly killing two people before turning the gun on himself. Responding to area 28 -- mass casualty incident. 1180 royal palm beach boulevard. Reporter: Just before noon, police swarming this publix supermarket in royal palm beach after reports of shots fired. I saw everyone running out of the store and yelling, "Get back, active shooter, shots fired." Reporter: Inside, near the produce section, deputies finding three people dead. The alleged gunman and a woman and child, a boy not even 2 years old. I'm angry at what happened. What good reason you have for killing a child? It's very sad. Reporter: Authorities say the child was with the woman but can't say what their relationship was to the man. We believe that it's possible they know each other. The gunman is deceased. What led up to this is to be determined by our detectives. Reporter: And detectives are pouring over surveillance and interviewing witnesses as they work to determine what led to this shooting. David? All right, Victor 0 keb doe in Florida tonight. Victor, thank you.

