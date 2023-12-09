Women arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's birth home

The suspect, a navy veteran, was charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set fire to the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.

December 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live