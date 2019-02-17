Women and children flee Syria

More
Women who were sold the false promise of marriage and adventure are living in refugee camps, unaware of where their husbands are and fearful their children may lose their lives.
2:02 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Women and children flee Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61138477,"title":"Women and children flee Syria","duration":"2:02","description":"Women who were sold the false promise of marriage and adventure are living in refugee camps, unaware of where their husbands are and fearful their children may lose their lives.","url":"/WNT/video/women-children-flee-syria-61138477","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.