Transcript for Worker cut through gas line, triggering deadly blast: Authorities

at home now, and to deadly gas explosion indowntown sun prairie, Wisconsin. Rst responders were answer a call Abo a puned gas line, then the mve blast occurred, killing a fire ain. Night, nrly the entire block is gone, a families are being told at this hour, I is S unsafe to return. ABC's Alex Perez from the scene tonight. Reporter: This eye view sng that monster blast ravang main street in sun prairie, Wisconsin. Entire buildings leveled. Ds of black smoke filling the air. There was this big Bo and it knocked me to the ground. And I felt it like I took the breath out of my body.e need to get everybody away from the building. Reporter: Autes a contraor working nearby cut through a G line Tay night. Officials quicklyvacuated most of the area, but about 4 minutes later, that monster plosion. Tricia budig witnessing the aftermat There were flames, there were cars on fire. Some of the buils, all of the windows were blown out. Reporter: That devastation L Sering hours later. Buildingsared right off of their foundat tons of is. Reporter: Authorities confirming volunteer firefighter Cory Barr died from his injuries after responding to the scene fi other firefighters were treated. Barr was 15-year veteran of the force and leave behind his wife and T daughters. David, gas in the area remains shut off. Crews are still onhe scene inspecting the damage. Offials tonight saying miraculously, no civilians were killed. David? All right, alex,ur T to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.