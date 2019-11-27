Worker pulled out of ditch after day-long rescue

More
A construction worker fell about 50 feet into a dry well at a new housing complex, before he was pulled out after about four hours.
0:13 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Worker pulled out of ditch after day-long rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"A construction worker fell about 50 feet into a dry well at a new housing complex, before he was pulled out after about four hours.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67331281","title":"Worker pulled out of ditch after day-long rescue","url":"/WNT/video/worker-pulled-ditch-day-long-rescue-67331281"}