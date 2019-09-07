World News 07/08/19: Women's World Cup Champions Return To The US

More
Kevin Spacey accuser takes stand, invokes 5th Amendment; U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'
3:00 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World News 07/08/19: Women's World Cup Champions Return To The US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Kevin Spacey accuser takes stand, invokes 5th Amendment; U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64207607","title":"World News 07/08/19: Women's World Cup Champions Return To The US","url":"/WNT/video/world-news-070819-womens-world-cup-champions-return-64207607"}