World-renowned surfer killed in shark attack in Hawaii: Officials

Tamayo Perry, 49, also known for his appearances in "Hawaii Five-0" and "The Bridge," was attacked in the waters by a shark near Oahu's North Shore in Hawaii.

June 24, 2024

