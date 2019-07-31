Transcript for Wounded military veterans help children with disabilities

Kids Vo: Safelite repair, Safelite replace Finally tonight, our warriors and their young players. America strong. Going to make a W. Reporter: He is just one of 17 coaches helps these children. And these coaches have seen so much. On this field and on the battlefield. They are wounded warriors, helping 17 children here at camp, each with a disability and each of them with a hero to look up to. Point at your target. Reporter: Many of the children are missing a limb, and for some, it's the first time they're in the game. Happy feet. There you go. Reporter: They travel to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and those warriors were waiting for them. Retired Lance corporate Josh wiggie, now a coach. I was in Afghanistan and our vehicle hid a 200-pound ide. Cult both my legs off. Reporter: He is a member of usa patriots, America's amputee softball team. They compete around the country with players that haven't seen war, have not been injured, and they play hard. They want these children know they can do it, too. Kristy drove from Ohio to get her two children here. It's a powerful example to the kids. I have to strap legs to my body to be able to walk, so, I mean, life taught me perspective and I can share that with anybody that comes out. Reporter: And those coaches who barely take a break did find time to send me this. Hi, David! From the usa patriots, big hello, buddy. Reporter: A big hello back. We are grateful to those wounded warriors and so are the families of the churn on the field. We get to bring them out, teach them how we've gotten through it, but we also learn from them, too. We salute the coaches and the good night.

