Transcript for Wrong man taken off life support in a case of mistaken identity

mixup at a Chicago hospital. The wrong family making the heartwrenching decision to remove life support on someone who was not actually their family member. Tonight, those families blaming police for misidentifying a critically injured man. ABC's Alex Perez picks it up from here. Reporter: This Chicago man was badly beaten and found unconscious by police. Hospitalized and on life support, authorities used mugshots in may to determine he was Rosie brooks' missing brother, Alfonso Bennett. But she immediately told doctors something didn't seem right. I said, "Doc, I understand what you are saying. But I cannot recognize him as my brother. Reporter: Showing no signs of improvement, brooks and her family made the excruciating decision to take him off of life support. But as they prepared for his funeral, Alfonso Bennett, very much alive and well, walked into a friend's barbecue. She said, "He's here. He's alive." Reporter: It turns out the missing man was actually Elisha Brittman. Fingerprints from the morgue eventually revealing his true identity. I didn't just search for him one day. It was every day. Reporter: Both families now coming together, filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Chicago and the hospital that handled the case. The bottom line is this mistaken identity situation was something we very much think could have easily been avoided. Reporter: Cecilia, tonight, neither the city nor the hospital commenting on that lawsuit.

