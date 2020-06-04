6-year-old's courageous comeback leaves many inspired

More
Joseph Bostain, who was born with cystic fibrosis, was able to beat COVID-19.
1:27 | 04/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6-year-old's courageous comeback leaves many inspired

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Joseph Bostain, who was born with cystic fibrosis, was able to beat COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69989581","title":"6-year-old's courageous comeback leaves many inspired","url":"/WNT/video/year-olds-courageous-comeback-leaves-inspired-69989581"}