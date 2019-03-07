Transcript for 5-year-old overcomes fear, takes leap off diving board with dad's support

And finally tonight, America strong. The little boy, his dad and a leap of faith. Here's Clayton Sandell. Say, here I come, miss Margaret. Reporter: We've all got something that makes us tremble with fear. For 3-year-old R.J. Hampton, it was this diving board. Two years ago, his dad posted this clip. R.J. Holding on for dear life. The video went viral. We never did see how the story ended. But now there's a sequel. All right, man. First time with me in the water with you. Reporter: This is R.J. Now. A self-assured, confident 5. You got it. Reporter: Jumping in with the heart of a pro. I'm of the mindset that you -- you let your children face their fear and once they get to the other side of fear, there's -- there's an infinite amount of success or possibilities on the other side. Reporter: And for the rest of us, maybe a lesson. I would say, you can do it. Anything they put their mind to? Yeah. Reporter: About how diving right into the deep end might just lift you up to new heights. Diving head first. We thank Clayton for that. And we thank you for watching. I'm Cecilia Vega. And we hope to see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a good evening.

