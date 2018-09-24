Now Playing: 12-year-old girl abducted at Reagan National Airport found safe

Now Playing: Students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash

Now Playing: Police officer in deadly mistaken-apartment shooting fired

Now Playing: 7-year-old sings national anthem before packed MLS crowd

Now Playing: 74-year-old man found alive in apartment after devastating fire

Now Playing: Search intensifies for missing 6-year-old boy with autism in NC

Now Playing: Guard building floating bridge over SC floodwaters

Now Playing: Family of 6 says sayonara to suburbia, lives life on the road

Now Playing: 69-year-old stabbed in the neck in attack at Metrolink station, suspect detained

Now Playing: 9-year-old in remission surprised by bone marrow donor who saved his life

Now Playing: Service dog who helped owner with PTSD shot twice

Now Playing: Bill Cosby expected to be sentenced Tuesday

Now Playing: Toddler found crawling in middle of street

Now Playing: K-pop super group attends U.N. meeting

Now Playing: Murdered-jogger case from 2014 solved

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ronan Farrow discusses his reporting on 2nd Kavanaugh accuser

Now Playing: Elderly man found alive in apartment days after fire ravages senior living facility

Now Playing: Catholic pastor ousted after burning LGBTQ banner

Now Playing: Second accuser comes forward against Brett Kavanaugh