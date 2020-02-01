New year’s apology from Pope Francis

The Pope was seen slapping the hand of a pilgrim who pulled him off-balance on New Year’s Eve.
1:10 | 01/02/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for New year’s apology from Pope Francis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

