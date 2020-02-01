-
Now Playing: Pope Francis grabbed by woman
-
Now Playing: New year’s apology from Pope Francis
-
Now Playing: Ongoing wildfire disaster in Australia
-
Now Playing: High alert at the US Embassy in Baghdad
-
Now Playing: The story behind the moving photo of a female Marine carrying her male counterpart
-
Now Playing: Here's where to travel to in 2020
-
Now Playing: Countdown to 2020 from all over the world
-
Now Playing: New Year's fireworks in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Shiite militia, crowds storm US Embassy walls in Baghdad
-
Now Playing: New images capture catastrophic fires in parts of Australia
-
Now Playing: Fireworks shine bright over United Kingdom
-
Now Playing: Stunning 2020 celebration in France
-
Now Playing: Pentagon to deploy troops after Iraqi protesters storm US embassy
-
Now Playing: Greece lights it up for 2020
-
Now Playing: Russia illuminates the night for 2020
-
Now Playing: New Year’s fireworks in the United Arab Emirates
-
Now Playing: Snow blankets the Great Wall of China
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebration, Australia wildfires, Chile protests: World in Photos, Dec. 31
-
Now Playing: Fireworks in Thailand for the beginning of 2020