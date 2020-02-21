-
Now Playing: Home researchers working furiously to learn how a vaccine for the coronavirus works
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg’s husband on representing American voters
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Texas
-
Now Playing: Terminally-ill man gifts Dallas school with new fitness center
-
Now Playing: Plane trailed by flames skids down runway at Daytona airport
-
Now Playing: This year’s flu vaccine is more effective than last season’s vaccine
-
Now Playing: Texas father had another chance to hear his son's heartbeat
-
Now Playing: California Highway Patrol pilot blinded by laser pointer
-
Now Playing: Fiery debate fallout for Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: Troubling new developments about cruise ship in Japan
-
Now Playing: Indianapolis highway crash inferno
-
Now Playing: Will Roger Stone be pardoned?
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access for Feb. 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Special needs dog enjoys playing in Minnesota snow
-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson, Jeh Johnson and Tiffany Cross break down U.S. voter suppression
-
Now Playing: Plastic bag bans become law in parts of the country
-
Now Playing: Firefighters put out massive bus fire in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Fotis Dulos' friend pleads not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder
-
Now Playing: Former Rep. Katie Hill opens up about her resignation from Congress
-
Now Playing: Newborns discovered dead at New Jersey recycling center