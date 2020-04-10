Transcript for New York City faces COVID-19 setback

for that vote, that could jeopardize the entire timeline. Tom? Andrew, thank you. And today, global covid cases topping 35 million. Here in the U.S., the death toll closing in on 210,000 lives lost. At the same time, the mayor of New York City threatening dramatic action as nine new hot spots are revealed. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, a major reversal. New York City now threatening to shut down schools and businesses in nine hot spot neighborhoods home to more than half a million people. The goal here is to do everything we can to stop something bigger from happening right now. Reporter: 32 states and Puerto Rico reporting rising cases. The president's positive test Friday just one of more than 54,000 new infections reported that day, the most since mid-august. On Saturday, Wisconsin logging nearly 2,900 new cases, a record high, paired with record hospitalizations and deaths this week. Our hospitals are getting to a point where they're getting overwhelmed. So if we don't do something now, we're going to be in serious trouble. Reporter: This week, north Dakota with record high hospitalizations and deaths. Brian Bushnell's fighting the virus on a ventilator, and his wife Rita is infected too. When it affects you this close, it really is a big deal. Reporter: Kentucky hitting a daily record in cases on Saturday. The state's governor now pleading with people to be responsible. Everybody needs to be wearing a mask. No more being casual. Time to be urgent. Reporter: But in many areas, health experts' dire warnings are getting ignored. Deputies shutting down this massive charity car show east of Los Angeles for violating local guidelines. And fraternities still causing concern. 144 people testing positive at the university of Washington's Greek row. It's a big problem, obviously. Reporter: But the pandemic still taking a heavy economic toll as well. The owner of regal cinemas considering temporarily closing its more than 500 theaters nationwide after reporting a loss of more than $1.5 billion. The decision whether to close schools and nonessential businesses in New York City will ultimately be up to governor Cuomo. If approved, it could take effect as soon as Wednesday.

