New York City increases security after tourist shot in Times Square

More
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD is going to “flood the zone” with police after a 21-year-old Marine was shot after being caught in the middle of an argument between vendors.
0:19 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City increases security after tourist shot in Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD is going to “flood the zone” with police after a 21-year-old Marine was shot after being caught in the middle of an argument between vendors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78545331","title":"New York City increases security after tourist shot in Times Square","url":"/WNT/video/york-city-increases-security-tourist-shot-times-square-78545331"}