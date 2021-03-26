New York state unveils digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

More
The app can be downloaded onto your phone and the passport provides proof that you received a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
0:17 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York state unveils digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
New York launching the country's first digital covad vaccine passport beginning today the excelsior pass. Can be downloaded on your phone people can short code on their phones proving there either fully vaccinated or tested negative for cove it. Giving them access to stadiums Arenas and other venue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The app can be downloaded onto your phone and the passport provides proof that you received a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76713090","title":"New York state unveils digital COVID-19 vaccine passport","url":"/WNT/video/york-state-unveils-digital-covid-19-vaccine-passport-76713090"}