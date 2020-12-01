The young fighter getting the hero’s welcome he deserves

More
After battling leukemia for the past three years, 6-year-old John Oliver Zippay finishes his last round of chemotherapy.
1:24 | 01/12/20

The young fighter getting the hero's welcome he deserves

