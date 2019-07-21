Transcript for Young firefighter near Atlanta given a special gift by his firehouse

Finally tonight, first responders are trained to expect the unexpected. But what happened at a firehouse just outside of Atlanta stunned one young firefighter so much, it brought him to tears. It's "America strong." That's firefighter Spencer Carradine, realizing his firehouse has pulled a fast one on him. The reason everyone is gathered is to give him something special. Spencer knows exactly what he's been given, glasses that will help him see colors. He was born colorblind, something he recently shared with colleagues. Saying he would like to see the American flag in all its glory. So his fellow firefighters made that happen as well. And here's the moment that stopped Spencer in his tracks. Not only looking at the flag, but all around. The sky, the trees, overcome with emotion. Speechless, until he said this. Yeah, it's different. Reporter: And then come the laughs. A friend wanting to make sure they didn't get ripped off on the glasses. Can you see? I want to make sure they work. Reporter: Today we spoke with Spencer about what was going on inside of him. It was like nothing I had seen before. I didn't know what to say. I was overwhelmed, confused, I had never seen anything like that before. It's like my head exploded. I still don't know how to put it into words. It was beautiful. Beautiful is right. We thank Spencer for sharing that story. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a good night.

