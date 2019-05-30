Transcript for Young girl who was struck by foul ball at Astros game recovering in hospital

There are new calls tonight for safety at America's ballparks after that scare overnight, that little girl hit by a line drive foul ball sitting just beyond the protective netting. Tonight, the latest word here on her condition and the player who broke down in tears immediately. Tonight here, in his own words. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: A baseball player overcome with emotion. Tonight, a young girl is recovering in the hospital after a fun day at the ballpark in Houston turned terrifying. That one went sizzling off into the stands. Reporter: Chicago cubs outfielder Albert almora Jr. Fouling one into the crowd, hitting the girl in the stands. The child scooped up by her parents. Almora, a father of two himself, falling to his knees in tears. As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her. Reporter: After the inning, almora checking on the girl, falling into the arms of a security guard. The girl carried out, crying but Right now, I'm just praying and -- and -- yeah, I'm speechless, I'm at a loss for words. Reporter: After a string of injuries, lawsuits and the death of a woman hit by a foul ball at dodgers stadium, stadiums have expanded netting to protect more seats. But the girl who was hit was sitting ten feet past where the netting ends at minute maid park. Major league baseball mandated more netting two years ago after a young child was hit by a foul ball here at Yankee stadium. And just today, the Yankees manager said that he believed that netting should be around all of the stadiums in the league. David? Heartbreaking for everyone involved there. Linsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.