Young man with autism writes viral cover letter

Ryan Lowry of Leesburg, Virginia, posted a letter on LinkedIn just before his 20th birthday asking future employers to “take a chance” on him.
1:41 | 03/18/21

Comments
Transcript for Young man with autism writes viral cover letter

